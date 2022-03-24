Rampurhat killings suspect will be given strictest punishment: CM Banerjee

-
ALSO READ
Action to be taken against perpetrators: Bengal CM Mamata on Birbhum deaths
Left Front takes out rally in Bengal's Birbhum to protest 'mass murder'
Birbhum victims badly beaten up before being burnt alive: Autopsy report
Bengal Guv attacks Mamata govt, alleges violence, trampling of human rights
Birbhum killings: Mamata to visit violence-hit WB district on Thursday
-
Taking a tough stance, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said suspects of the Rampurhat killings will have to be hunted down and arrested unless they surrender, and asserted that police would ensure the strictest punishment for the culprits.
Banerjee, who landed at a helipad near Bogtui village where 8 people were burnt alive early on Tuesday, also promised permanent government jobs to members of the 10 affected families.
"Police will ensure strictest punishment is handed out to culprits responsible for the Rampurhat carnage. The case filed before the court should be water-tight," she said.
The chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the victims, and Rs 2 lakh each for rebuilding the damaged houses.
Those injured will be provided Rs 50,000 each, she added.
"Police has been ordered to throw a dragnet to unearth secret caches of illicit firearms and bombs across Bengal," Banerjee said.
Eight people, including two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen huts were set ablaze in Birbhum district early Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU