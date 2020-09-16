RDIF, Dr Reddy's to cooperate on trials, distribution of Sputnik V vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment



Fund (RDIF), Russias sovereign wealth fund, and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. have agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V vaccine in India.

Upon regulatory approval in India, RDIF shall supply to Dr. Reddys 100 million doses of the vaccine, Dr Reddys said in a release on Wednesday.

The Sputnik V vaccine, which is based on well-studied human adenoviral vector platform with proven safety, is undergoing clinical trials for the pandemic, it said.

Deliveries could potentially begin in late 2020, subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India, the release said.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said RDIF is very pleased to partner with Dr. Reddys in India.

Dr. Reddys has had a very well established and respected presence in for over 25 years and is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India, he said.

"India is amongst most severely impacted countries from COVID-19 and we believe our human adenovirus dual vector platform will provide a safe and scientifically validated option to India in the battle against COVID 19," the release quoted Dmitriev as saying.

RDIF partners will receive an effective and safe drug to fight the The platform of human adenoviral vectors, which is the core of the Russian vaccine, has been tested in more than 250 clinical studies over decades, and it has been found safe with no potential negative long-term consequences, Dmitriev said.

G V Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Dr. Reddys Laboratories said his company is pleased to partner with RDIF to bring the vaccine to India.

"The Phase I and II clinical trials have shown promising results. We will be conducting Phase-III trials in India to ensure safety and efficacy for the Indian population and to meet the requirements of the Indian regulators.

Sputnik V vaccine could provide a credible option in our fight against COVID 19 in India, he said.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of and became the worlds first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vectors platform, the release said.

