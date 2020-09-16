JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

2.8 mn domestic air passengers in Aug, 76% lower than in Aug 2019: DGCA
Business Standard

Russia to sell Covid-19 vaccine to India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

The Russian Direct Investment Fund added that it had agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and the distribution of the vaccine with the Indian firm

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Dr Reddy’s Laboratories  | Coronavirus

Reuters  |  Moscow 

covid-19, vaccine, coronavirus
File Photo

Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday it will supply India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories with 100 million doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine against Covid-19 once it receives regulatory approval in India.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) added that it had agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and the distribution of the vaccine with the Indian firm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 15:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU