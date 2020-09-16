Andaman and Nicobar islands report 17 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 3,574

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman



and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,574 on Wednesday as 17 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Eight new patients have travel history, while nine infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the archipelago to 204, the official said.

Forty more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the Union territory to 3,318, he said.

Fifty-two patients have succumbed to the infection in the islands so far, the official said.

The administration has so far sent 46,823 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 46,639 reports have been received and 184 are awaited, he added.

