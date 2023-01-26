Realising dreams of leaders, common people: J'khand CM Soren on R-day

Listing the welfare measures he has initiated for thus far, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said he is committed to "realising the dreams of leaders and common people who had fought for the creation of a separate state".

Unfurling the Tricolour at Dumka Police Line, on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, Soren said his government has received more than 55 lakh applications under its ambitious 'Aapki Sarkar Aapke Dwar' outreach scheme.

Governor Ramesh Bais, who unfurled the national flag at Ranchi's Morabadi ground, urged people to take a pledge to build such a Jharkhand, which is free from social discrimination and inequality.

If both the government and the citizens discharge their duties and responsibilities honestly, we will certainly succeed in building a strong and prosperous Jharkhand, Bais said.

In Dumka, the chief minister described the adoption of the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy by his government, for defining locals, as a major step taken to protect the interests of the state's indigenous population.

"Let us take a pledge to build a state, which is in line with the dreams and hopes of those who made sacrifices for the creation of Jharkhand," Soren said.

He noted that the poor and the needy in the state have been benefitting from schemes such as Green Ration Card, Birsa Harit Gram Yojana, Sarvajan Pension Yojana and Chief Minister Employment Generation Scheme.

"Under the chief minister's drought relief scheme, Rs 3,500 is being transferred to the farmers who have failed to sow seeds this year or incurred more than 33 per cent crop damage," the CM stated.

He said that the UPA government in the state is determined to provide quality education to students.

Several programmes have been launched in the state to aid the education of children, besides provisions for free coaching have been made for them.

Emphasising that a 'healthy society can only be built by a healthy person", he pointed out that the grants provided under 'Chief Minister's Critical Illness Treatment Scheme' has been increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion at Ranchi, the governor said, Let us all together take a pledge to build such a Jharkhand, which is free from social discrimination and inequality and where citizens can be ensured the right to a dignified life with equality.

Bais said that strengthening the irrigation system is necessary for the development of agriculture sector.

For this, rejuvenation work of a total of 43 irrigation schemes has been completed, which helped resume irrigation facilities on 50,317 hectares. Besides, 30 more such schemes are in progress in different districts, he said.

The governor added that the government has provided financial assistance to 5.5 lakh girl students from class 8 to 12 and 18-19 years of women under Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana to make them capable and self-reliant.

Roadways, railways and airways are being expanded in the state. With operation of Deoghar airport, Santhal Pargana region has been connected to other parts of the country, Bais said adding that direct flight service between Jamshedpur and Kolkata will start soon, he said.

