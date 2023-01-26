Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Andheri suburb, damages 6 shops; no casualties

A fire broke out at a compound in suburb of on Thursday and spread to six shops, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty so far, they said.

The blaze erupted at around 1.30 pm in Anees compound located on link road in Sakinaka area of (East), an official said.

The fire was confined to six shops, he said.

Five fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

