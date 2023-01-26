BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets along I-B in Jammu on Republic Day

-
ALSO READ
BSF offers sweets to Pakistan Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on Diwali
BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border on Pak's I-Day
Pak drone spotted close to border in Punjab, returns after BSF opens fire
BSF boosts vigil along Punjab border amid repeated Pak drone incursions
Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in Jammu: BSF
-
The BSF and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets and greetings at various outposts along the International Border in Jammu on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day on Thursday, officials said.
The Border Security Force offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers and they reciprocated, the officials said.
The exchange of sweets took place at border outposts in Akhnoor, Samba, Kathua, Arnia and R S Pura in a cordial manner, a Border Security Force official said.
Indian Army troops also exchanged sweets and greetings with their Pakistani counterparts at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts, according to the officials.
Republic Day was celebrated at the frontier headquarters here.
BSF Inspector General D K Boora unfurled the tricolour on the occasion and conveyed his warm wishes to all 'Seema Praharis' serving at the International Border and the LoC and their families. He also recalled the supreme sacrifices of BSF troops.
The IG said the BSF has always faced all challenges firmly to ensure the safety of Indians and will always be committed to the security of the nation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 17:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU