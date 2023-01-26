JUST IN
Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Andheri suburb, damages 6 shops; no casualties
Business Standard

BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets along I-B in Jammu on Republic Day

The BSF and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets and greetings at various outposts along the International Border in Jammu on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day on Thursday, officials said

Topics
Republic Day | Jammu | BSF

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

BSF, Pakistan Rangers
Representational image

The BSF and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets and greetings at various outposts along the International Border in Jammu on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day on Thursday, officials said.

The Border Security Force offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers and they reciprocated, the officials said.

The exchange of sweets took place at border outposts in Akhnoor, Samba, Kathua, Arnia and R S Pura in a cordial manner, a Border Security Force official said.

Indian Army troops also exchanged sweets and greetings with their Pakistani counterparts at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts, according to the officials.

Republic Day was celebrated at the frontier headquarters here.

BSF Inspector General D K Boora unfurled the tricolour on the occasion and conveyed his warm wishes to all 'Seema Praharis' serving at the International Border and the LoC and their families. He also recalled the supreme sacrifices of BSF troops.

The IG said the BSF has always faced all challenges firmly to ensure the safety of Indians and will always be committed to the security of the nation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 17:31 IST

