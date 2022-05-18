Record inflation, unemployment under 'failed' governance of Centre: Pilot

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet reshuffle sends positive message across Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot
Big challenge for BJP in 2022 to save Gujarat; win Uttar Pradesh again
UP Assembly polls: Allies role crucial in poll battle in Varanasi
BJP to finalise candidates for Assembly polls at CEC meeting today
Cabinet reshuffle sends positive message across Rajasthan, says Pilot
-
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre over the issue of inflation, saying it is "looting" people's income.
The wholesale price-based inflation soared to a record high of 15.08 per cent in April mainly on account of spiralling prices of food, fuel and other commodities.
The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) at 15.08 per cent is the highest in the new series. The WPI inflation has remained in double digits for the 13th consecutive month since April last year.
The Congress party and its leaders have been attacking the government over the issue of rising prices and unemployment.
In a tweet, Pilot said, "Inflation and unemployment are making new records day by day under the directionless and failed governance of the Central Government. With the wholesale inflation registering 15.08% in the month of April, the inflation in the country has reached the highest level of 24 years".
The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said, "BJP, which looted people's earnings and savings, has become the culprit of every citizen.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU