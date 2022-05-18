India ready to partner with Jamaica, share technical expertise: Kovind

is ready to partner with Jamaica and share its technical skills, knowledge and expertise which could transform the Caribbean country's education and businesses, President has said, expressing confidence that convergences and complementarities between the two nations will be mutually beneficial.

Addressing the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament of Jamaica on Tuesday, Kovind said: "Fifteen thousand kilometres away from India, I feel very much at home before you. And why should I not, when this House has many distinguished members with Indian lineage."



He said Jamaica has welcomed Indians with open arms and given them dignity and respect. As a result, not just politics; but business, music, sports, dress, and food have all witnessed a rich Indian presence.

The President said Jamaica's strategic position in the vicinity of some of the largest global economies, and its talented pool of English-speaking youth, provide it with an excellent opportunity to become a 'knowledge highway' and benefit from the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

" shares Jamaica's Vision 2030' goals of empowering its people and ensuring a secure, cohesive, and just society while becoming a prosperous and sustainable economy," he said.

" is ready to partner with Jamaica and share its technical skills, knowledge and expertise which could transform Jamaica's education and businesses.

"Top Jamaican businesses already source software and take backroom technical support from technology companies based in India," the president said, adding India is poised to become a knowledge economy that creates, disseminates and utilises knowledge to promote growth and development.

"With ample natural resources, strategic location, young population and dynamic leadership, Jamaica is poised for even greater economic success.," the President said.

He said Jamaica's leadership in the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) region, international rules-based behaviour and the desire to shoulder greater responsibility make it a partner of choice for other countries.

He said India and Indians are taking the lead in research and development on cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Meta-verse that form the basis of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. India is also the hub of start-ups and innovative technologies and is among the top three countries having the largest number of Unicorns.

Many of the alumni of the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are heading the largest businesses and technology companies in the world, he said.

The President said under the National Education Policy released in 2020, India is planning to start new Indian Institutes of Technology abroad.

"I am happy that Jamaica is one of the first countries to express interest in hosting an Indian Institute of Technology here," he said.

The National Education Policy has also opened up specialised technical courses in premier Indian colleges and universities for foreign students," the President said.

"Jamaican students should take advantage of this opportunity of studying at some of the best institutions respected globally, charging only a fraction of the cost compared to western institutions," he said.

India and Jamaica are already cooperating under the International Solar Alliance for reducing the carbon footprint, the President said.

"There is also great potential for partnering in the railways and the agriculture sectors, which are among India's strengths," he added.

"For a country with less than 3 million people, it is amazing to see Jamaica's dominance in athletics at the Olympics, World Championships, and other premier sporting events."



"You will find India turning to you to learn the lessons in sports and athletics. In music and entertainment, cross-pollination will enrich the entertainment industries in both countries. Also, in hospitality and tourism, there is a great scope for cooperation and mutual learning," the President said.

"I am confident that our convergences and complementarities will be mutually beneficial."



As the two nations celebrate the completion of 60 years of our diplomatic relations, "let us derive inspiration and strength from our growing partnership, our foundational principles and shared values," he said.

"Let us continue to work together to convert our shared ideals into practical cooperation, and to create a more equitable world order," the President said.

He said the partnership between the two nations will not just lead to building a bright future for our people but will also act as a bridge to a more united, humane, and prosperous world.

He recalled the world view of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, quoting him, "I want the freedom of my country so that other countries may learn something from my free country, so that the resources of my country may be utilised for the benefit of mankind.

He said he brought from India a sandalwood sapling and planted it at the India-Jamaica Friendship Garden in the Hope Botanical Gardens on Monday.

"I am confident that this sapling will grow into a tree and enrich the garden with its warm fragrance much like the Indian community has grown and is contributing to the development of Jamaica," he said.

It is not only the Indian diaspora and the cultural bonds that bring our two countries together, "but our belief in democracy and liberty also binds us together," he said.

"The idea that all citizens are created equal is a central pillar of the Jamaican Constitution. Our founding fathers too shared the same belief and sought individual liberty for every citizen of India," the President said.

"They created a modern nation with freedom, democracy, and equality as its soul. And in doing so, they ensured that we continued to celebrate 'Unity in Diversity', which is so similar to Jamaica's motto of 'Out of many, one People'," he added.

"I feel grateful for the gesture of the Jamaican government to name an avenue in Kingston after Dr Ambedkar, which I inaugurated yesterday," the President said.

"It is heartening to see that Jamaica has adhered to the ideals of democracy in letter and spirit since its independence sixty years ago," he said, adding with an increasing role of women in the public sphere, Jamaica is setting the norms for others to emulate.

"I would like to congratulate Jamaica for setting an example by appointing a female Chief of Defence Staff," he said.

As the world recovers from the COVID-19 crisis, India is projected to grow at the fastest rate among all the major economies," he said.

"We have increased agricultural productivity many times over since independence, becoming a net exporter of food grains. India is also known as the 'pharmacy of the world', manufacturing quality medicines and vaccines at affordable costs," he added.

India has crossed the renewable energy capacity of 150 Gigawatts and has set itself a target of 450 Gigawatts by 2030, the President said.

"We have also taken the lead in the International Solar Alliance to promote solar energy worldwide. India's Space Programme has made great advances. We are one of the select countries to send an orbital Mission to Mars, in addition to regularly launching satellites for countries around the world," he said.

The motto of "Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas is India's vision with an inclusive model of development covering every citizen.

"At the same time, it is a celebration of our diversity; the strength of social harmony; and a commitment to individual liberties and rights. This is the timeless ethos of our culture; this is the core of our Constitution and also the foundation of our future," he said.

"India's abiding faith in the ideal of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which means "The World is one Family reflects our eternal values. India provided medical assistance to more than 100 countries during the peak of the pandemic, and also reached out with COVID-19 vaccines to many countries, including Jamaica," he added.

"I wish that the people of our great democracies reach new heights of friendship, cooperation and prosperity," he said.

