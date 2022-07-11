Recoveries eclipse new Covid cases as Tamil Nadu reports 2,448 infections

-
New coronavirus cases continued to decline in Tamil Nadu with 2,448 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, including a returnee from New Delhi, totalling 35,03,977 till date, the state health department said on Monday.
There were no fresh COVID-19 related fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,028, a medical bulletin said.
The number of those recuperated from the virus outnumbered new cases with 2,465 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,47,147 leaving 18,802 active infections.
Coronavirus cases, which have been increasing in the last week, have been declining since Saturday.
Four districts accounted for the majority of cases with Chennai leading at 796, Chengalpet 410, Tiruvallur 148, Coimbatore 117 while the remaining were spread across other districts. Tirupathur and Ariyalur recorded new cases by registering two cases each, the bulletin said.
The state capital leads among districts with 6,935 active infections and overall 7,72,272 coronavirus cases.
A total of 30,339 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,74,98,133, the health bulletin said.
