Mumbai sees 235 new Covid cases, a 6-week low; no deaths for 3rd day in row

Mumbai on Monday reported 235 COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise after May 25, while the death toll remained unchanged in the metropolis for the third consecutive day.
A day earlier, the city had recorded 399 cases, a civic official said.
With the new additions, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai stands at 11,19,030 and the death toll is 19,624 as of Monday.
It is for the first time since June 8 that Mumbai has not seen deaths from the infection three days in a row, the official pointed out.
The 235 cases added to the tally was the lowest after the 295 recorded on May 25, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.
The recovery count increased by 431 during the day to reach 10,95,849, which left the metropolis with a active caseload of 3,557, he said.
Only 31 of the 235 new cases needed hospitalisation, the official said.
BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent, and the growth rate of cases between July 2 and 10 was 0.047 per cent.
The caseload doubling time was 1,446 days and the positivity rate stood at 3.58 per cent, as per civic data.
The overall number of coronavirus tests rose to 1,76,36,515 after 6,549 samples were examined.
Officials have said that the number of cases detected on Monday are generally on the lower side due to lesser number of tests being carried out in the preceding 24-hour period.
Incidentally, the number of tests carried out over a 24-hour period on Sunday was 10,417, BMC data showed.
