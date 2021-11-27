Red alert issued on several Tamil Nadu districts as Chennai waterlogged

-
The Singara or Beautiful Chennai turned into Venice with roads waterlogged and several homes getting inundated owing to the heavy rains that poured throughout Friday night and Saturday morning.
The rains and the subsequent inundation have put normal lives out of gear in the city.
The weather department has warned of more rains issuing a red alert for several districts including Chennai, one of the smart cities.
More than 20 districts in Tamil Nadu experienced continuous rains.
The government has declared a holiday for educational institutions in 23 districts on Saturday.
Several localities in Chennai went under water and subways have been closed for traffic due to flooding.
Traffic has been diverted in several places due to waterlogged roads.
With increased water inflow, the shutters of the Chembarambakkam lake were raised to let out surplus water.
In the districts, several acres of paddy fields went under water damaging the crops.
Meanwhile the weather department has predicted heavy rains for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to meet Governor R.N. Ravi to brief him about the measures to mitigate the problems faced by the people due to heavy rains.
