JUST IN
Red Fort, areas in vicinity declared 'no kite flying zone' ahead of I-Day
E-comm platforms can't allow third-parties to latch on to other sellers: HC
Vistara's Mumbai-bound flight returns to Varanasi due to bird hit
Hope everything will go smoothly: Kiren Rijiju on appointment of next CJI
Govt issued 105 blocking orders to social media firm under new IT rules
ED takes custody of jailed IAS officer K Rajesh in an alleged bribery case
SSC scam: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee sent to jail till August 18
HC asks Centre, Delhi govt to respond to plea of shops at Fatehpuri Masjid
Indian Army conducts satellite communication exercise to check preparedness
ED freezes over Rs 64-crore bank deposits of crypto exchange WazirX
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Himachal Pradesh logs 780 new Covid cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 5,227
Business Standard

Red Fort, areas in vicinity declared 'no kite flying zone' ahead of I-Day

The Delhi Police designated a 5 km radius around the Red Fort as a "no kite flying zone'' till Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the tricolour at the Mughal era monument on Independence Day.

Topics
Independence Day | Red Fort | Delhi Police

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Red Fort
Red Fort

The Delhi Police on Friday designated a five-kilometre radius around the historic Red Fort as a "no kite flying zone'' till Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the tricolour at the Mughal era monument on Independence Day.

The city police took to Twitter to inform about the development.

"As a security measure, Red Fort & the 5 KM radius around the monument is declared as a No Kite Flying Zone', till the flag-hoisting ceremony & the Hon'ble Prime Minister's address to the Nation on August 15," it tweeted.

Earlier last month, the Delhi Police commissioner had issued an order prohibiting the flying of aerial objects like paragliders, hang gliders, and hot air balloons, ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

The order will remain in force in the national capital till August 16 for security reasons.

According to the order, it has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or even by para-jumping from aircraft, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Independence Day

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 20:22 IST

`
.