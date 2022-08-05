JUST IN
Hope everything will go smoothly: Kiren Rijiju on appointment of next CJI

"There is a process. We are following the process and in due course of time we will do all the necessary action.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kiren Rijiju
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said formalities are being carried out ahead of the appointment of the next chief justice of India and hoped that everything will go smoothly because the government is "always particular" about rules and conventions.

Responding to questions on the appointment of the next CJI, Rijiju told reporters outside Parliament House that he has received the letter from Chief Justice of India N V Ramana "nominating the next possible successor to become the CJI".

"There is a process. We are following the process and in due course of time we will do all the necessary action.

"So, the formalities are being done and I hope everything will go smoothly because from our side we are always particular about the rules and conventions," he said.

Justice Ramana, who demits office on August 26, has recommended the name of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as the next CJI. Justice Lalit is the senior-most judge after the CJI.

As per the process laid down in the memorandum of procedure, a document which guides the appointment and transfer of judges in the Supreme Court and the 25 high courts, at an appropriate time, the law minister seeks the recommendation of the incumbent CJI about his successor.

The CJI then recommends the name of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office.

After receiving the recommendation of the CJI, the law minister puts it up before the prime minister "who will advise the President in the matter of appointment.

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 19:17 IST

