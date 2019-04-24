Redmi 7 launch, Assam polls, Priyanka's rally in UP & more: Top news today

Before you start the day, let's take a quick look at some of the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launch to repolling in Assam, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

1. Neogen Chemicals IPO to open today

The initial public offering (IPO) of Neogen Chemicals will remain open for subscription between April 24 and April 26. Through the IPO, the company is looking to raise Rs 70 crore by issuing fresh equity shares.

The IPO also comprises of secondary share sale worth Rs 69 crore by the promoter group. The price band for the IPO is Rs 212-215 per share. Neogen Chemicals is a manufacturer of bromine-based and lithium-based specialty chemicals. Read on...

2. Xiaomi to launch Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 today

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi is set to launch the and Redmi 7 in India today at 12 noon. The Redmi 7 is already available in China, therefore, most of the phone’s specification and features are already in public domain. The Redmi Y3, on the other hand, would be an India-first device centred around selfie camera – 32-megapixel lens as confirmed by company on social media platforms. Read on...

3. Repolling in five polling stations in Assam today

Repolling has been ordered in five polling stations of Karimganj(SC) and Autonomous District (ST) constituencies of Assam where polling was held in the second phase on April 18, an election office spokesperson said.

Repolling to the five constituencies - four in Karimganj and one in Autonomous district will be held today.

The repolling has been ordered in the five polling stations as the printed data of the VVPAT slip was not clear. Read on...

4. Bharti Airtel fixes April 24 as record date for its proposed Rs 25,000 crore rights issue

Bharti Airtel shares were trading higher 3 per cent at Rs 351 on the BSE on Thursday after the telecom services provider fixed April 24 as record date for its proposed Rs 25,000 crore rights issue.

The Committee at its meeting held on April 10, 2019, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to apply for the equity shares in the rights issue on Wednesday, April 24, 2019,” Bharti Airtel said on Wednesday after market hours. Read on...

5. Priyanka to begin 3-day eastern UP tour today

Vadra, Congress in-charge for eastern UP, will embark on the second leg of her campaign from Wednesday with a three-day tour of Fatehpur, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jhansi, Orai, Jalaun and Barabanki constituencies.

"This will be her second visit to Fatehpur within 10 days. It shows the constituency is looking up," said a party insider who is involved in the campaign.

On Wednesday, Priyanka will address one public meeting each in Khaga and Gazipur areas of Fatehpur for party nominee Rakesh Sachan, and later take part in roadshows and rallies in Mahoba and Rath areas of Hamirpur for Pritam Lodhi. Read on...

6. SC directs Madras HC to decide plea against TikTok ban today

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Madras High Court to decide on April 24 a plea of Chinese social media app TikTok seeking interim relief of vacating its earlier ban order.

The top court said if the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court does not decide the plea for interim relief on Wednesday, when the matter is listed, then its ban order will stand vacated. Read on...

7. SC asks lawyer for present proof he was asked to frame CJI Ranjan Gogoi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Advocate Utsav Singh Bains to appear on Wednesday with material supporting his stand that he had been approached by people to “fix” the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in connection with the sexual harassment allegations against him. A three-judge bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Rohinton Nariman and Deepak Gupta also asked the Delhi Police to provide “adequate police protection” to Bains as he had claimed there was a threat to his life. The top court has said Bains should on Wednesday be present in the court to validate his claims that he was informed by reliable sources that a corporate figure had tried to approach a judge of the apex court to get a favourable order in a high-profile case listed but was unsuccessful. Read on...

8. Repoll in 12 polling stations in Manipur today

The Election Commission approved re-polling in 12 booths of Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency, where the voting process was disrupted or stalled during the second phase on April 18. Noting that the polling undertaken in these 12 booths has been declared "void" by the EC, Chief Electoral Officer PK Singh said Monday fresh elections will be held on April 24 amid enhanced security arrangements. He asked the polling agents to take necessary measures to ensure free and fair polls. Read on...

9. PM Modi’s election rally in Lohardaga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Lohardaga today ahead of the elections on three of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand. Modi held a massive roadshow in Ranchi on Tuesday evening to strengthen the BJP's prospects in the state. Thousands of people, including BJP workers, stood beside both sides of the road in the 2.5 km stretch from the Birsa Munda Airport to Birsa Chowk. Read on...

10. OJEE admit card 2019 to be released today

The admit card of OJEE 2019 will be released in online mode today. Initially, the OJEE admit card 2019 was supposed to be issued on April 22. Candidates will be able to download OJEE admit card 2019 by entering the candidate login details. Read on...