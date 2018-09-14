Register for new number plate for your vehicle by Oct 13 or else go to jail

Time to register for new number plates for your vehicles or else you might land up in jail!



Starting in October, the sets to check and ensure that all vehicles run with high security registration plates.

This move comes after the department recorded around 4 million vehicles, including four-wheelers and two-wheelers failing to have sophisticated and tamper-proof plates. “According to our estimates, there are close to 4 million vehicles, including both four-wheelers and two-wheelers, that do not have high-security registration plates," said a transport dept official as reported by TOI.

Earlier, in 2012, the had asked all states and Union territories to ensure that high-security plates were registered by all vehicles by June 15 of that year.

How to achieve this move?

The department aims to achieve this move by spreading awareness programme/advertisement to all citizens. And the process for registering these high-security new plates will begin from Oct 2, 2018.

The also drew the final deadline to register for new high-security plates before October 13, 2018-- or face court proceedings.



Date and time will be fixed by the dept for applicants to visit the centre assigned to them to get the new plates registered.People can apply online for a new number plate by providing their vehicle registration number and can also pay the fee online

What's new?

These new high-security plates are made of aluminium and have high reflective plates. It will also have a few in-built features and will be tamper-proof in nature. Also, these plates are to run with coloured stickers to help identify the fuel being used to run the vehicle.



Respectively, for petrol and CNG-run vehicles, light blue stickers will be used while orange stickers will be used for diesel-run vehicles.



A chromium-based and self-destructive hologram is hot stamped on these new plates along with laser-branding of a 10-digit permanent identification number

"We will ensure that the colour sticker and high-security registration plate is installed in the vehicles at the same time so that people wouldn't have to visit the centres twice", as told by transport dept to TOI.

“At present, there are 13 centres authorised to fix the new number plates. We plan to refurbish these centers as a huge rush is expected in the coming days. and advertisements in newspapers will also be carried out," transport dept told TOI .



To avoid packed-rooms and long queue, the transport dept plans to ease the environment by making the filling-in process online.“A software is being developed and will soon become operational.