Relief from scorching heat as heavy dust storm, rain lash Delhi-NCR

A dust storm, with winds gusting up to 70 kmph, hit the city this evening, bringing some relief from the searing heat.

According to news agency ANI, at least 18 flights have been diverted due to

The weatherman said light rain was witnessed in many areas.

The dust storm pushed the temperature down by a few notches on what was a sultry day. The city recorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 30 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT office.

The humidity levels were recorded at 71 per cent.

