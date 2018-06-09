Heavy rains in Mumbai kill 2, disrupt flights, rail services & road traffic

The monsoon officially arrived in on Saturday and hit the city and other parts of with full fury, disrupting flights, the suburban train system, and road traffic, besides claiming two lives, officials said.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains with in the city and suburbs over the next 48 hours, with isolated extreme heavy rainfall in some areas till Monday.

There were at least two incidents of building crashes here as was reported from several parts and in adjoining Thane, one person was electrocuted and another was killed due to a lightning strike.

At least two firemen were injured when a portion of a dilapidated building on fire suddenly crashed in south Mumbai's Fort area earlier.

Four persons sustained minor injuries when the roof of a four-storeyed building Munji House crashed at Prabhadevi in central late on Friday.

Flights at the airport were affected, with Jet Airways announcing delays of around 40 minutes for departures and 20 minutes for arrivals due to congestion and bad weather till 3 p.m.

The said south Mumbai experienced 33.10 mm rains while the suburbs notched 33.80 mm rains till noon, as it continues to rain in most parts.

Owing to waterlogging in parts of central Mumbai like Dadar east, Parel, Sion, Kings Circle and surroundings, traffic was hit badly and diversions were implemented to prevent snarls.





A car wades through a water-logged road during (Photo: PTI)

While the on the Central Railway were delayed by around 15 minutes, the services on Western Railway remained largely unaffected by the rains.

The coastal districts of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, and Palghar also received heavy rains as the monsoon spread across the state bringing relief from the sultry heat experienced in the past few weeks.