Vikas Yatra: Shah to visit Chhattisgarh to dwell on state govt achievements

BJP President Amit Shah will visit Chhattisgarh's Surguja district tomorrow to take part in the party's 'Vikas Yatra' campaign which aims to highlight the achievements of the Raman Singh government in the state in the last 15 years.
Shah will address a public meeting at the PG College ground in Ambikapur and a large number of people from Surguja region are expected to participate in it, a BJP spokesperson said.
Before the public meeting, Shah and Chief Minister Raman Singh will hold a road show in Ambikapur town, he said.
According to the schedule made available by the party, Shah will reach Darima airstrip in Ambikpur by a special plane at around 11:45 am tomorrow.
The road show will begin at 12 noon and the public meeting will start at 1 pm.
In the evening, Shah is expected to convene a meeting of the BJP's core group in the state to take stock of the party's preparations for the Assembly polls slated for later this year, the spokesperson said.
After staying at Ambikapur for the night, he will leave for Delhi on Monday morning, he said.
