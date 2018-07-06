Relishing the cuppa: Somvati Mahawar, the tea loving internet sensation

Who: Somvati Mahawar, a woman who appears to be a homemaker in her 30s. There is little known about her, except that she loves tea — most often with paape, a local variant of tea buns — paneer and an occasional slice of watermelon. She likes to dress up for the camera and appears to be a fan of Bollywood films and music.

What: Mahawar became an overnight internet sensation with a short video she posted on social media. It has her drinking tea from a steel glass, inviting her “friends”, her followers on social media, to share a cuppa. She continues that trope ...