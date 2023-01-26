JUST IN
Diligence, tenacity helped India rise, assume G20 presidency: Kerala Guv
Business Standard

Republic Day an occasion to rededicate to constitutional values: Kharge

Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar, Kharge said, "We are Indians, firstly and lastly"

Topics
mallikarjun kharge | Republic Day | Constitution

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday termed Republic Day a "solemn occasion" to rededicate oneself to the Constitution and its values.

He made the observation while hoisting the national flag at his residence on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

Quoting Dr B.R. Ambedkar, he said', "We are Indians, firstly and lastly."

While asserting that Republic Day is a solemn occasion to rededicate ourselves to the Constitution and its values, he tweeted, "Hoisted the National Flag at 10 Rajaji Marg and remembered the sacrifice of our martyrs and makers of modern India."

Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress President tweeted, "Wishing a very Happy Republic Day to all my beloved fellow Indians."

The Republic Day parade began from Kartavya Path in New Delhi with a 21-gun salute.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this year's chief guest, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi were among the dignitaries present at the venue.

During the grand parade, the major attraction was the Indian forces marching contingents of and their military equipment. Notably, this year, the marching contingents of the Navy and the Air Force were led by women officers.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 13:45 IST

