Relaxed security situation in Srinagar on India's 74th Republic Day

Security arrangements were eased in Srinagar city on Republic Day with fewer check posts set up in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, while in a rare break from practice, internet services were not suspended on Thursday.
Security forces were deployed in adequate numbers on the roads leading to the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium , the venue of main function in the valley, but the concertina wires that used to block the intersections in the city were missing, officials said.
Check posts were set up at very few places in the city, allowing for free movement of people and vehicles.
Suspension of mobile phone and internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day have been part of the security drill in the Valley since 2005 when terrorists used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of Independence Day celebrations.
First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 12:46 IST
