PM Modi, Egyptian President Sisi call for zero tolerance towards terrorism

Prime Minister and visiting Egyptian President on Wednesday called for zero tolerance towards and strongly condemned its use as a foreign policy instrument, in what is seen as an oblique reference to Pakistan's support to various terror groups.

In their wide-ranging talks, Modi and Sisi spent some time deliberating on the challenge of and pitched for concerted efforts to deal with it, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said.

"Both leaders strongly condemned the use of by countries as a foreign policy instrument and called for zero tolerance to terrorism," Kwatra said at a media briefing.

In his media statement, Modi said India and Egypt are worried about the spread of terrorism around the world.

"We are unanimous in the opinion that terrorism is the most serious security threat to humanity. Both countries also agree that concerted action is necessary to end cross-border terrorism," the prime minister said.

"And for this, together we will continue to try to alert the international community," he added.

Modi said the misuse of cyber space to spread extremist ideologies and radicalisation is a growing menace. "We will extend cooperation against this also," he added.

Sisi echoed Modi's views on terrorism and said united efforts are required to deal with the menace.

"We have similar views on dealing with terrorism and extremism," he said.

The 68-year-old influential Arab leader, who arrived here on a three-day visit on Tuesday, will grace the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest.

It is learnt that Pakistan's support to terrorism figured in the talks between Modi and Sisi.

The prime minister said there is immense potential for enhancing the security and defence cooperation between the two sides.

"We have also decided in today's meeting to further strengthen cooperation between our defence industries, and enhance the exchange of information and intelligence related to counter-terrorism," he said.

The foreign secretary said the two leaders also emphasised the need for "concerted and coordinated action" to confront terrorism and decided to explore how both sides can join hands at larger international platforms to ensure that the global community comes together to act against terrorism.

New Delhi considers Sisi as a strong leader who has shown determination in tackling terrorism with an iron hand.

India also considers Egypt as a moderate voice in the Arab world as it has been taking a "very balanced" stand vis-a-vis India and issues concerning India, such as Kashmir, at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), according to sources.

