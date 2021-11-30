Resident docs in K'taka go on indefinite strike amid new variant concerns

-
Amid the fear of COVID-19 Omicron variant, nearly 5,000 resident doctors in Karnataka on Monday launched an indefinite strike to press the government to fulfill their three demands including restructuring academic fees as per the 2018-19 academic year.
Under the banner of Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors, the doctors staged a protest in various government medical hospitals including Bengaluru.
In Bengaluru, the doctors staged a protest at the Victoria Hospital and raised slogans demanding justice and criticising the government for not heeding their demands.
According to the KARD office bearers, they want the government to consider restructuring the academic fees according to 2018-19 academic year, payment of COVID-risk allowance and timely payment of stipend to post graduates and interns.
In a statement, the KARD said, "We are left with no option but to display our dissent in this regard with a pan Karnataka indefinite strike from Monday comprising withdrawal of all the elective services including OPDs and the elective OTs (excluding emergency services) in all the medical colleges affiliated to the KARD.
