Business Standard

Residential, commercial urban estate to come up in Ludhiana: State minister

The Punjab government will develop a residential and commercial urban estate in Ludhiana as part of the city's overall development, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said.

Punjab Government

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab CM, Bhagwant, AAP

During a meeting to review the functioning of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority here on Monday, officials informed the minister that the agency was in the process of acquiring around 2,000 acres at Ladhowal bypass in Bagga Kalan, Noorpur Bet, Garha and Gounspur villages for the proposed project.

Arora directed the officials to initiate the land acquisition process.

He also that the site selection committee had recommended the location and a consultant was engaged to facilitate the land acquisition.

Arora also directed the officials to complete all other ongoing projects of the agency in time without compromising on the quality.

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 14:32 IST

