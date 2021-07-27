Restore electricity, water supply in Maha's flood-ravaged areas: Thackeray

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand flood LIVE: 36 bodies recovered yet; 169 people missing
Uttarakhand disaster LIVE: Death toll 32; search, rescue operation underway
Uttarakhand floods: Death toll rises to 56, over 150 missing; top updates
In pics: Rescue operation and the latest updates on Uttarakhand disaster
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed the administration to restore electricity and water supply in flood-hit areas at the earliest as the state slowly emerges out of the large-scale devastation caused by heavy rains and deluge.
Thackeray said a flood warning system will be in place in the coastal Konkan region, badly hit by landslides and heavy rains over the last few days, in three months.
He asked the state administration to take up repair work of roads and bridges damaged due to the floods on a war footing
so that they can be reopened for traffic, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here. Thackeray said cleanliness and hygiene should be maintained in the affected areas to ensure there was no spread of diseases. He was speaking at a review meeting called here to take stock of the situation arising out of floods and heavy rains, and the extent of damages caused in several parts of Maharashtra, especially in Konkan and western parts of the state. In the meeting, officials informed that a total of 290 roads need to be taken up for repairs. Vehicular traffic has been closed on 469 roads, while as many as 800 bridges have been damaged. As many as 14,737 electricity transformers have been damaged. Out of 9.59 lakh power consumers affected, 6.5 lakh consumers have got back electricity in their homes and premises, the statement said. As many as 17 villages in Ratnagiri and 20 villages in Sindhdurg, both in Konkan, are being supplied drinking water by tankers, it said.
Water supply schemes in 746 villages have been impacted in the floods. Thackeray sought comprehensive details of the extent of damage and financial assistance required, the statement said. He said protection walls against floods and strengthening infrastructure in hilly terrains also need to be worked upon. The chief minister suggested deploying drones for conducting "panchnamas" (survey of damage), the release said. He asked officials to work on strengthening the State Disaster Response Force and ensuring rehabilitation of landslide-hit villages at the earliest, it said. So far, 164 people have died and 56 injured in rain-related incidents, including landslides in Maharashtra, while 100 others were still missing, the government said in a statement earlier in the day. As many as 2,29,074 people have been evacuated from the flood and rain-affected affected areas and moved to safer places till now, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU