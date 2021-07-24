IMD predicts light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Delhi-NCR today

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the parts of and NCR in the next two hours.

The thunderstorms are predicted in the adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, the further said.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, NCR ( Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during next 2 hours," said the in a tweet.

Heavy rain lashed several parts of on Tuesday after a heavy spell a day before that saw waterlogging in several parts of the city.

