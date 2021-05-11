Restrictions on travelling in local trains to continue: Maha govt to HC

-
ALSO READ
China to connect Tibet with high-speed bullet trains before July: Official
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: First pictures are out, check here
Railways announces 33 Sankranti special trains in Andhra from Jan 9 to 16
A beaten track: Plan for Railways has vision but lacks clarity on execution
Covid-19 lockdown: Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus sees passenger rush
-
The existing restrictions on
travelling in local trains, metro trains and monorails in Mumbai cannot be relaxed at this juncture as COVID-19 cases are still spreading, the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.
State government's counsel PP Kakade told a bench of Justices KK Tated and Abhay Ahuja that only frontline health workers and state government staff are currently allowed to use the services of suburban trains, the monorail, and metro trains.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by the Cooperative Banks Employees Union (CBEU) seeking permission to travel to work by local trains, metro, and monorail services in the city.
CBEU counsel AS Peerzada urged the HC to allow the staff of cooperative banks to board trains to enable them to discharge essential banking services.
"Even during the first wave of the pandemic, the railways and state authorities had in September 2020 permitted all cooperative and private bank officials to travel by local trains, metro trains, and monorail. Even currently, employees of nationalised bank are permitted to use local trains," Peerzada said.
Kakade, however, said the staff of nationalised banks was currently not allowed to use local trains during the second wave of the pandemic.
"COVID-19 infections in the state are still spreading. We can't open the trains for anyone else right now," he said.
The bench also noted the petitioner had not produced any documentary evidence to show that staff of nationalised banks is permitted to use local trains and dismissed the plea.
The HC, however, allowed the CBEU to approach the court again if it could produce documentary proof to show nationalised bank staff is permitted to travel in local trains.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU