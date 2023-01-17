Retired director general of BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh appointed deputy NSA

Retired director general of the Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh was on Monday appointed as deputy security adviser.

According to an official order, Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed on a re-employment contract for a period of two years.

Singh retired as chief on December 31, 2022



When Singh took charge of the on August 31, 2021, he had created history of a son and a father holding the top post of a paramilitary force during their services.

His father and retired IPS officer of the 1959-batch, Prakash Singh, had also headed the from June, 1993 to January, 1994.

Prakash Singh is considered an architect of police reforms in the country.

He had petitioned the Supreme Court in 1996 for carrying out reforms in the police establishment following which the government started giving a fixed tenure of two years at least to the chief of the Intelligence Bureau, the CBI, foreign secretary, the RAW chief and the Union home secretary.

