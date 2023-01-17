JUST IN
Give specifics of notices to exporters seeking GST relief, says SC
CBI seizes Rs 15 cr during searches at retired Railway official's premises
Indians view US as biggest military threat after China, shows survey
Digitisation giving big boost to healthcare, medical education: Mandaviya
Terror plot busted in Delhi ahead of R-Day, police hunt for 4 more suspects
SII's Covid vaccine Covovax gets heterologous booster dose approval
Odisha makes PMAY list public; BJP threatens stir over those left out
Experts to discuss trade, value chains on concluding day of 'Think-20' meet
Bengal govt has sought immediate release of PM Awas Yojana funds: Official
Farmers agitation will intensify across country from Jan 26: Rakesh Tikait
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget for FY24 on February 8
icon-arrow-left
BJP shows receipts of Rs 1,917 crore; Congress Rs 541 crore in FY22
Business Standard

Retired director general of BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh appointed deputy NSA

Retired director general of the Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh was on Monday appointed as deputy national security adviser

Topics
NSA | BSF

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India National Flag Hoisting

Retired director general of the Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh was on Monday appointed as deputy national security adviser.

According to an official order, Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed on a re-employment contract for a period of two years.

Singh retired as BSF chief on December 31, 2022

When Singh took charge of the BSF on August 31, 2021, he had created history of a son and a father holding the top post of a paramilitary force during their services.

His father and retired IPS officer of the 1959-batch, Prakash Singh, had also headed the BSF from June, 1993 to January, 1994.

Prakash Singh is considered an architect of police reforms in the country.

He had petitioned the Supreme Court in 1996 for carrying out reforms in the police establishment following which the government started giving a fixed tenure of two years at least to the chief of the Intelligence Bureau, the CBI, foreign secretary, the RAW chief and the Union home secretary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NSA

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 23:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.