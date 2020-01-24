JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

2G mobile internet services to be restored in Kashmir from midnight
Business Standard

Ripple effect: Mood at the protest sites in Delhi modelled on Shaheen Bagh

Taking inspiration from and modelled on Shaheen Bagh, a number of protest sites have sprung up around Delhi. Amrita Singh and Somesh Jha capture the mood

Amrita Singh & Somesh Jha 

> 1 pm: Inderlok One can spot the site of the protest near the Inderlok Metro station from the foot overbridge. It is festooned with the Tricolour. The protest is organised on the frontage road so as not to inconvenience traffic — a sign that while it has drawn inspiration from Shaheen Bagh, it has also learnt from it.

Some 200 women are seated in a barricaded area, shouting slogans and listening to speeches. They are guarded by their own and also by masked police personnel stationed by the yellow barricades, now a familiar sight in the city. At Asia’s largest ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, January 24 2020. 23:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU