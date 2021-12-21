RJD's Jha moves suspension of business notice in RS on banks' privatisation

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Tuesday gave suspension of business notice under Rule-267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the implications of privatisation of public sector banks.

In his letter, Jha said, "...the House must discuss the proposal to privatise public sector banks as part of the disinvestment strategy and the implications caused by it."

"This matter requires urgent attention of the House as citizens have expressed their discontent against this and bank unions have resorted to strikes," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)