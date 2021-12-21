RJD's Jha moves suspension of business notice in RS on banks' privatisation

-
ALSO READ
'There is limit to patience': Venkaiah Naidu fumes at Oppn in Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till Monday amid Opposition protest
Ex-CBDT chairman PC Mody appointed as new secretary general of Rajya Sabha
Opposition gives adjournment notice in Parliament on Doklam and AFSPA
Oppn should apologise to nation for their behaviour in Parliament: Govt
-
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Tuesday gave suspension of business notice under Rule-267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the implications of privatisation of public sector banks.
In his letter, Jha said, "...the House must discuss the proposal to privatise public sector banks as part of the disinvestment strategy and the implications caused by it."
"This matter requires urgent attention of the House as citizens have expressed their discontent against this and bank unions have resorted to strikes," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU