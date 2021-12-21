Yogi Adityanath -led UP govt seeks 'guidance' on quota for Nishads

-
ALSO READ
Demand for caste-based census growing, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Govt says no proposal under consideration to waive farmer loans
Punjab CM Channi starts loan waiver scheme for SC, backward classes
Caste Census of backward classes administratively difficult: Govt to SC
Yogi Adityanath scared of his activities in Uttar Pradesh: Mukesh Sahani
-
Sensing the increasing resentment among the Nishads on the reservation issue, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has sent a letter to the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India seeking guidance over the reservation to the community under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.
A state government spokesperson said that special secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government Rajnish Chandra has sent the letter in which he has drawn the attention of both the authorities towards the Majhwar caste which is mentioned at number 53 in the list of SCs of the Uttar Pradesh government.
The memorandum given to the state government by Sanjay Nishad, president of the Nishad Party, has also been attached with the letter. The Nishad Party is an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
Sanjay Nishad has stated in his letter that Majhi, Majhwar, Kewat, Mallah and Nishad surnames are used by people of Majhwar caste in different areas of the state.
"Due to the use of various surnames, they are not issued SC certificates whereas other SC people using various surnames are getting benefits meant for SC members," he said.
"He has demanded that all the people with surname of Majhwar caste should also be given SC certificates," the spokesperson added.
The Nishad Party chief had raised the demand for the inclusion of Nishad, Majhwar, Kewat and Mallah communities in SC category and quota for them in govt jobs.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier assured the Nishad community that the government would fulfil their demands and resolve all the problems.
However, Shah did not mention the reservation issue at the joint BJP-Nishad rally in Lucknow on December 17, which angered the community who went on rampage at the rally venue.
Reacting to the letter, Sanjay Nishad said: "The party thanks the BJP leadership and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking up the issue. The Nishad community has been fighting for justice since long. The reservation to the Nishad community under SC category was one of the main demands of the community."
--IANS
amita/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU