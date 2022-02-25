Road rage case: Sidhu urges SC to dismiss review petition against him

-
ALSO READ
Road rage case: SC to consider review petition against Sidhu on Thursday
SC to hear on Feb 25 review plea in 1988 road rage case against Sidhu
SC to hear road rage case involving Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday
Give me freedom or face consequences, says Navjot Singh Sidhu
Navjot Sidhu responsible for current situation in Punjab Cong: Preneet Kaur
-
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has urged the Supreme Court not to punish him any further in the three-decade-old case and said that the review petition in the road rage case against him is without merit and ought to be dismissed.
Sidhu, responding to the review petition, said that the petition in the road rage case against him is without merit and ought to be dismissed.
Sidhu also submitted that while having undergone a sentence of 1 day, he has always abided by the directions of the Courts. Further, he submitted that he has had an active public life with an impeccable record as a parliamentarian wherein he has worked for the welfare of not only the citizens of his constituency but the public at large.
Further, he said that various philanthropic gestures have made contributions towards social welfare by helping those in need of immediate financial assistance and by contributing to the development of environmental projects.
He also submitted that he has been a law-abiding citizen and ought not to be punished any further.
Therefore, he submitted that the power of review may not be entertained in the present case.
A special bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul is scheduled to hear the matter today.
The family of the 1988 road rage case victim had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking a modification of its earlier order in which the Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu was acquitted.
Sidhu was acquitted in connection with the culpable homicide charges but was convicted of the offence of voluntarily causing hurt in an order given by the apex court. The court had slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on Sidhu. The court had also acquitted Sidhu's associate, Rupinder Singh Sandhu, in the case.
The case has gone through Session Court, High court and Supreme Court.
The Sessions Court Judge of Patiala had on September 22, 1999, acquitted Sidhu and his associate, due to lack of evidence in the case and giving the benefit of the doubt.
It was then challenged by the victim's families before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had in 2006, convicted and sentenced Sidhu to three years imprisonment. Sidhu then filed an appeal before the apex court challenging this order.
On December 27, 1988, Sidhu had allegedly hit Gurnam Singh on his head, leading to his death.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU