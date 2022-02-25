CM Adityanath visits the Ram temple in Ayodhya amid UP elections

-
ALSO READ
Shah commences Ayodhya visit by offering prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
CM Yogi Adityanath likely to contest UP Assembly elections from Ayodhya
BJP names 85 UP candidates; Aditi Singh from Rae Bareli, Arun from Kannauj
Sonia Gandhi not among Congress' star campaigners for Rae Bareli poll phase
Yogi government focusing on 5 major projects ahead of assembly polls
-
Amid the ongoing Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda had also earlier visited the temple site in Ayodhya. He had taken stock of the construction works of the Ram temple.
The seven-phase UP Assembly polls are underway in the state and the fifth phase, which is scheduled on February 27, will majorly cover the eastern region, including Ayodhya, Rae Bareli, and Amethi districts.
Adityanath is contesting the Assembly elections from the Gorakhpur Urban seat.
The result will be announced on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU