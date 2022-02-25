CM Adityanath visits the Ram temple in Ayodhya amid UP elections

Amid the ongoing Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Friday visited the under-construction in Ayodhya.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda had also earlier visited the temple site in Ayodhya. He had taken stock of the construction works of the

The seven-phase UP Assembly polls are underway in the state and the fifth phase, which is scheduled on February 27, will majorly cover the eastern region, including Ayodhya, Rae Bareli, and Amethi districts.

Adityanath is contesting the Assembly elections from the Gorakhpur Urban seat.

The result will be announced on March 10.

