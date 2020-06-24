Roll back rule requiring Covid-19 patients to visit govt facility: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday requested the Centre to withdraw a new system requiring assessment of every Covid-19 patient at a government-run facility, saying the order is "not correct".

The chief minister said that if the administration and police forcibly take patients to Covid-19 care centres for their clinical assessment, it will be like their detention for 15 days.

"The Delhi government, Centre and other organisations have been working in cooperation with each other. I request the Centre to roll back the order," Kejriwal told reporters during a visit at a banquet hall-turned-Covid care facility.

If a Covid-19 patient has a fever of 103 F, he will also have to stand in long queues at government-run centres under the new system, Kejriwal said, asking whether a system should work like this.