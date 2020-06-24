Roll back rule requiring Covid-19 patients to visit govt facility: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes coronavirus test, report expected soon
Home-isolated Covid patients will get oxygen monitoring device: Kejriwal
Operation SHIELD: How Kejriwal govt is planning to contain coronavirus
Lt Governor's 5-day mandatory quarantine order replaced: AAP govt tells HC
India coronavirus dispatch: Railway coaches redesigned for Covid patients
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested the Centre to withdraw a new system requiring assessment of every Covid-19 patient at a government-run facility, saying the order is "not correct".
The chief minister said that if the administration and police forcibly take patients to Covid-19 care centres for their clinical assessment, it will be like their detention for 15 days.
ALSO READ: Air pollution: NGT directs CPCB to recover Rs 71 lakh fine from Railways
"The Delhi government, Centre and other organisations have been working in cooperation with each other. I request the Centre to roll back the order," Kejriwal told reporters during a visit at a banquet hall-turned-Covid care facility.
If a Covid-19 patient has a fever of 103 F, he will also have to stand in long queues at government-run centres under the new system, Kejriwal said, asking whether a system should work like this.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU