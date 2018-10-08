Root cause of violence in Gujarat is closed factories, unemployment: Rahul

-
Taking on the BJP over the attacks on the migrant community in Gujarat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday blamed closed factories and unemployment in the state to be the root cause of the violence.
"Nothing can be more frightening than poverty. The root cause of violence in Gujarat is closed factories and unemployment there. The system and the economy are both deteriorating," Gandhi said in Twitter expressing his solidarity with the migrant labourers.
Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi held Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani responsible for the attacks and asked them to take responsibility for it.
"Modi continuously uses Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for political gains, while in Gujarat, people of Bihar and UP are being attacked. Modi, who was elected to Parliament from Varanasi (UP), what is he doing to protect the livelihood of these people," Chaturvedi told the media here.
"I must provide the 'Ram Rajya' that they had promised. If they can't, they should quit," she added.
