JUST IN
Digitising PDS helped save Rs 1,200 cr annually: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Russia supplied arms worth $13 billion to India in last five years: Report
India aims to triple defence exports to $5 bn, sell fighter jets, choppers
Aero India 2023: Karnataka to add to strength of defence, says Bommai
Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits central Assam's Nagaon district
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned briefly as opposition creates ruckus
Biggest defence importer for decades now exports to 75 countries: PM Modi
Two new SC judges sworn in, total strength of apex court reaches 34
Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Karampura, rescue operation underway
Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Sikkim's Yuksom town on Monday: NCS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurates 1st Agriculture Working Group Meeting
icon-arrow-left
Karnataka to make big contribution in making India global leader: CM Bommai
Business Standard

Rs 1,000 cr to be spent by Delhi govt on G20 summit prep, related events

Apart from upgrading the civic infrastructure, the beautification work and such other preparations by various departments of the city government and the NDMC will cost Rs 1,084 crore

Topics
G20 summit | Delhi government | NDMC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India's G20 presidency
Delhi will host the main summit meeting of the G20 (Group of 20) countries and seven other related events, starting March.

It is estimated that more than Rs 1,000 crore will be spent by various Delhi government agencies on the preparations for the G20 summit and related events to be held in the city in the coming months, officials said on Monday.

Apart from upgrading the civic infrastructure, the beautification work and such other preparations by various departments of the city government and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will cost Rs 1,084 crore, they added.

Delhi will host the main summit meeting of the G20 (Group of 20) countries and seven other related events, starting March.

Earlier this month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written a letter to the Centre, seeking a grant of Rs 927 crore to take up special development projects for the G20 summit.

According to the officials, 26 Delhi government departments and central agencies are working on the preparations for the summit.

The public works department (PWD), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the NDMC will mainly be associated with civic infrastructure improvement and beautification work. It is estimated that the PWD, the MCD and the NDMC will spend Rs 448 crore, Rs 249 crore and Rs 78 crore respectively on it, a senior government officer said.

Repairing roads and pavements, beautification of medians, pavements and traffic islands on major road stretches, illumination work, horticulture, installation of LED lights, electric buses for the visitors and foreign delegates have been planned for the summit.

The tourism department of the city government has planned various events and programmes and estimated a budget of Rs 72 crore for the same, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G20 summit

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 06:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.