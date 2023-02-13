JUST IN
Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits central Assam's Nagaon district
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned briefly as opposition creates ruckus
Biggest defence importer for decades now exports to 75 countries: PM Modi
Two new SC judges sworn in, total strength of apex court reaches 34
Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Karampura, rescue operation underway
Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Sikkim's Yuksom town on Monday: NCS
Hosting Aero India 2023 matter of pride for State: Karnataka CM Bommai
PM calls for popularising Yoga, traditional forms of Indian medicine
UP minister urges public to worship cow on this Valentine's Day
Economic and social progress should be just and inclusive: President Murmu
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Pinarayi Vijayan's former top official Sivasankar appears before ED
icon-arrow-left
Aero India 2023: Karnataka to add to strength of defence, says Bommai
Business Standard

Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits central Assam's Nagaon district

The quake was recorded at 11.57 am, epicentred at Hojai in Nagaon district on southern bank of Brahmaputra, at a depth of 10 km, the National Center for Seismology said

Topics
Earthquake | Assam

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Earthquake, quake
Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit central Assam on Monday, an official bulletin said.

The quake was recorded at 11.57 am, epicentred at Hojai in Nagaon district on southern bank of Brahmaputra, at a depth of 10 km, the National Center for Seismology said.

On Sunday afternoon, an earthquake of 4 magnitude struck the same area in Nagaon district.

The precise epicentre of Monday's earthquake is around 180 km east from Guwahati, near Hojai town.

People in the neighbouring West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao and Morigaon districts also felt the jolt. Sonitpur on the northern bank of Brahmaputra too felt the tremor.

The earthquake could be felt in some areas in south-western part of Nagaland.

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property.

The northeastern region is in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequently hit the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Earthquake

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 13:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.