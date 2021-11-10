Rs 10K per month honourarium for ASHA workers if voted to power: Priyanka

-
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of "insulting" the work done by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and promised an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month for ASHA and Anganwadi workers if her party is voted to power in the assembly polls next year.
Taking to Twitter, she shared a purported video of an alleged "assault" by the police in Shahjahanpur on ASHA workers who wanted to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with their demands.
"Every assault on the ASHA sisters by the UP government is an insult to the work done by them. My ASHA sisters have given their services diligently in cooronavirus times and on other occasions. Honorarium is their right. It is the duty of the government to listen to them," the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi.
"ASHA sisters deserve respect and I am with them in this fight," Gandhi said.
The Congress party is committed to the right of honorarium of ASHA sisters and their respect and on the formation of government, ASHA and Anganwadi workers will be given an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month, she said.
In another tweet, she slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged poor state of 'Goshalas' (cow sheds) and urged it to take corrective measures.
