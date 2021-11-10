JUST IN
At least 5 killed in collision between bus and truck in Rajasthan's Barmer

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took stock of the situation and directed officials to conduct relief and rescue operations at the earliest.

Topics
rajasthan | road accident | Ashok Gehlot

ANI 

Rajasthan accident
Photo: ANI

As many as five people died and several others were injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, informed police.

Gehlot directed the District Collector regarding relief and rescue operations and asks him to ensure medical treatment for the injured

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Wed, November 10 2021. 14:37 IST

.