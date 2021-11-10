At least 5 killed in collision between bus and truck in Rajasthan's Barmer

As many as five people died and several others were injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, informed police.

Chief Minister took stock of the situation and directed officials to conduct relief and rescue operations at the earliest.

Gehlot directed the District Collector regarding relief and rescue operations and asks him to ensure medical treatment for the injured

Further details are awaited.

