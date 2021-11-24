Rs 3,000 as assistance for fisherfolk in distress due to rains: Kerala CM

-
ALSO READ
Heavy rainfall causes flooding in parts of Europe; countries alert
German Cabinet meets to approve financial aid for victims of flooding
Flooding threat hangs over Thai capital Bangkok lashed by monsoon rains
DRDO issues directions on usage of anti-coronavirus drug 2-DG on patients
Omega Seiki partners Europ Assistance to offer roadside assistance
-
: A financial assistance of Rs 3,000 would be provided to fishermen and their families affected due to the bar on fishing during the heavy rains in Kerala recently, State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister, in a post on social media, said that in October-November, 26 fishing days were lost due to the heavy rains causing financial difficulties to fisherfolk and related labourers.
Later, the State Finance Minister K N Balagopal, in a press release, said the Cabinet has decided to provide financial assistance to 1,59,481 families in the coastal region and for that Rs 47.84 crore would be allotted from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.
State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, in a separate release, welcomed the initiative and said it would benefit inland and coastal fishermen, and their families.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU