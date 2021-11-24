Cabinet okays Rs 3,054 crore for continuing Apprenticeship Training Scheme

-
ALSO READ
FinMin suggests restarting decades-old apprenticeship scheme in railways
Auto PLI scheme focuses on EVs; Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto to gain: Analysts
Rs 3-trillion new Discoms Reform Scheme: Why it might work this time?
Telcos likely to get moratorium of 4 years for AGR dues: Report
PAG to invest Rs 1,054 cr for majority stake in contract manufacturing firm
-
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved stipendiary support of Rs 3,054 crore to apprentices who undergo apprenticeship training under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) of the Ministry of Education till 2025-26.
NATS is a well-established scheme of the Union government which has demonstrated to enhance the employability of students who have successfully completed the apprenticeship training, an official statement said.
"The government has approved an expenditure of more than Rs 3,000 crore during the next five years which is about 4.5 times the expenditure made during the previous five years. This increased expenditure on apprenticeship is in line with the thrust which National Education Policy, 2020 has given to apprenticeship," it said.
Approximately nine lakh apprentices will be trained by industry and commercial organisations.
The apprentices who have completed graduate and diploma programme in engineering, humanities, science and commerce will be given stipend of Rs 9,000 and Rs 8,000 per month respectively.
"The scope of NATS has further been expanded to include students from humanities, science and commerce besides students from engineering stream. This scheme aims to raise the standards of skill level by strengthening the skill ecosystem and as a result, will provide employment to approximately seven lakh youths in the next five years," the statement said.
"The NATS will provide apprenticeship in the emerging areas under 'Production Linked Incentive' (PLI) such as mobile manufacturing, medical devices manufacturing, pharma sector, electronics and technology products, automobile sector. The scheme will also be preparing skilled manpower for connectivity and logistics industry sectors, identified under GatiShakti," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU