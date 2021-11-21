Rs 730 cr on ghat construction, maintenance along Ganga: RTI reply

-
ALSO READ
Clean Ganga mission gets registered in Guinness Book of World Records
Clean energy investment in developing economies top global priority: IEA
India makes clean energy commitments at UN summit
Clean energy accounts for just 3% of post-pandemic recovery: IEA Update
Huge air pollution caused by sugar mills across Uttar Pradesh: NGT
-
The Centre has released a whopping Rs 10,000 crore plus funds to the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), of which the NMCG has spent Rs 730 crore on building ghats and maintaining them since 2014.
No money from the 'Clean Ganga Fund', however, has been spent on sewage treatment plants (STPs), a reply to a query under Right to Information (RTI) from the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has said.
Of the Rs 10,942.02 funds released to the NMCG, it has expended Rs 10,649.40, the reply said.
Of this, the Clean Ganga Fund amount expended in situ bio-remediation (treatment of drainage) is Rs 161,91,909; Rs 731.31 crore has been spent by NMCG on ghat construction and maintenance and Rs 107.59 crore has been spent on media and public outreach since 2014 till September 2021.
Environment conservationist and founder member, Social Action for Forest and Environment (SAFE), Vikrant Tongad, who had filed the query under RTI, said: "Clean Ganga Fund' should be spent on actual cleaning of the river and not on peripheral activities. Ghats are important in view of the spiritual connection for the people and better riverfront management. However, those can be funded from other sources."
The activist also pointed to the fact that more ghats will encourage more people reaching the river fronts and warned that ghat maintenance is important, in view of solid waste management, "but more than that is the necessity to discourage people from using soaps and detergents when they go for bathing."
The RTI reply said, "No fund was released from the 'Clean Ganga Fund' on STP constructions and maintenance since 2014 till date."
However, a senior official from the Ministry said, "All the infrastructure development, especially big ticket spends such as STPs are being carried out under the Externally Aided Projects (EAP) head. The Clean Ganga Fund is being used for other purposes."
According to statistics from the Ministry, as on October 31, it has spent Rs 9,172.57 crore as against the sanctioned Rs 24,249.48 crore for 'Sewarage Infrastructure'. There are 157 projects outlined, of which 70 are completed, the government data showed.
--IANS
niv/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU