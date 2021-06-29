Huge air pollution caused by sugar mills across Uttar Pradesh: NGT

-
Noting that huge air pollution is caused by sugar mills at various locations in Uttar Pradesh resulting in unchecked degradation of environment, the National Green Tribunal has directed the UP pollution control board (UPPCB) to undertake special drive for remedial measures.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the UPPCB to give an action taken report to the Oversight Committee constituted by NGT which is headed by Justice SVS Rathore, former Judge of the Allahabad High Court.
The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by UP resident Saroj Kumar Mishra alleging violation of environmental norms by a sugar mill at Banda Road, Powayan in Shahjahanpur.
The plea stated that ash generated from the mill and the polluted air are resulting in diseases in the area.
"The pollution is also affecting the students of Didar Singh Rana School, Takiya Road, Powayan, Shahjahanpur. The mill is required to install requisite equipments including filters to stop pollution," the plea said.
Taking note of a report filed by UPPCB on the plea, the NGT said, "The State PCB may ensure that requisite air control device is installed in the interest of health of the students in the adjoining school.
"It is a matter of common knowledge that huge air pollution is caused by such units at various locations in the State of UP resulting in unchecked air pollution beyond the prescribed norms in violation of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.
"There is thus need for a special drive by the State PCB to check the status of air pollution being caused by such units throughout the State and take remedial measures," the bench said.
The NGT said that if the Oversight Committee considers that any further direction is required, the Committee may give its recommendations to this Tribunal.
The Registry may list the report of the Oversight Committee, if and when received, it said.
