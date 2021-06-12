Clean energy investment in developing economies top global priority: IEA

-
ALSO READ
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
ITC aims to meet 100% of electrical energy needs from renewable sources
VP Kamala Harris targets corruption, immigration on Latin America trip
Green certificates trading shrinks to 920,000, 6 mn inventory piles up
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
-
The world's energy and climate future increasingly hinges on whether emerging and developing economies are able to successfully transition to cleaner energy systems, according to a new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).
The special report -- carried out in collaboration with the World Bank and the World Economic Forum -- sets out a series of actions to enable these countries to overcome the major hurdles they face in attracting the financing to build clean, modern and resilient energy systems that can power their growing economies for decades to come.
Annual clean energy investment in emerging and developing economies needs to increase by more than seven times -- from less than 150 billion dollars last year to over 1 trillion dollars by 2030 to put the world on track to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, according to the report titled 'Financing Clean Energy Transitions in Emerging and Developing Economies.'
Unless much stronger action is taken, energy-related carbon dioxide emissions from these economies -- which are mostly in Asia, Africa and Latin America -- are set to grow by 5 billion tonnes over the next two decades.
"In many emerging and developing economies, emissions are heading upwards while clean energy investments are faltering, creating a dangerous fault line in global efforts to reach climate and sustainable energy goals,'' said Fatih Birol, the IEA Executive Director.
Countries are not starting on this journey from the same place -- many do not have access to the funds they need to rapidly transition to a healthier and more prosperous energy future - and the damaging effects of the Covid-19 crisis are lasting longer in many parts of the developing world, he said.
"There is no shortage of money worldwide, but it is not finding its way to the countries, sectors and projects where it is most needed. Governments need to give international public finance institutions a strong strategic mandate to finance clean energy transitions in the developing world," said Birol.
Recent trends in clean energy spending point to a widening gap between advanced economies and the developing world even though emissions reductions are far more cost-effective in the latter.
Emerging and developing economies currently account for two-thirds of the world's population but only one-fifth of global investment in clean energy and one-tenth of global financial wealth.
Annual investments across all parts of the energy sector in emerging and developing markets have fallen by around 20 per cent since 2016, and they face debt and equity costs that are up to seven times higher than in the United States or Europe.
Avoiding a tonne of CO2 emissions in emerging and developing economies costs about half as much on average as in advanced economies, according to the report.
That is partly because developing economies can often jump straight to cleaner and more efficient technologies without having to phase out or refit polluting energy projects that are already underway.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU