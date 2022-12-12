RS to discuss Bill seeking inclusion of Gonds in ST category in parts of UP

-
-
Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda is to move 'The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022' in the Rajya Sabha to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) (Uttar Pradesh) Order, 1967.
The Lok Sabha has already passed the Bill. The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 28, 2022. It was passed in the Lok Sabha in April.
The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) (Uttar Pradesh) Order, 1967 (ST Order) and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 (SC Order) with respect to its application to Uttar Pradesh.
The Bill amends the Scheduled Castes order to exclude Gond community as a Scheduled Caste in four districts of Uttar Pradesh: Chandauli, Kushinagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Sant Ravidas Nagar. It amends the ST order to recognise Gond community as a Scheduled Tribe in these four districts.
The Winter Session of Parliament that began on December 7 will have a total of 17 working days. The government plans to introduce a total of 16 new Bills during the session according to the notified schedules.
First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 10:36 IST
