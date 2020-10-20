RSS chief's Vijayadashmi address to be broadcast online this year

-
ALSO READ
Nine RSS workers living at Sangh headquarters test positive for Covid-19
People's faith in RSS increasing due to its social work: Mohan Bhagwat
World looking up to Indian ways of life amid Covid pandemic: Mohan Bhagwat
India set an example of being social capital during Covid: Mohan Bhagwat
Work for creating employment opportunities for labourers: Bhagwat to cadre
-
The customary Vijayadashami
address of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief will be broadcast online this year and only 50 volunteers will attend the main function in view of the coronavirus threat.
The RSS chief addresses the Sangh's 'swayamsevaks' or volunteers on Dussehra from the Reshimbagh ground here every year.
RSS's Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghchalak Rajesh Loya told PTI that this year the event will be held as per the government's guidelines in view of the pandemic.
Only 50 swayamsevaks will take part in the function on October 25 at Vyas Sabhagruh at the Sangh's headquarters here, he said.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's address will be telecast online on RSS.org, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, and there will be no chief guest for the program, Loya added.
Last year HCL founder Shiv Nadar was the chief guest for the Vijayadashmi event.
The RSS chief's annual speech assumes significance as the organization is considered to be the ideological parent of the ruling BJP at the centre.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU