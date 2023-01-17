JUST IN
Covid-19: Serum's Covovax gets the nod as a mix-and-match booster shot
BJP national executive discusses G20 presidency, govt's pro-poor policies
G20 Health Working Group meet: India to play proactive role in negotiations
Joshimath-Rishikesh highway stretch may face more landslides: Study
SC unhappy with 6 states, UTs for not giving comments to govt on minorities
Subsidies, road connectivity, 'magnets' attracting global investors: Shinde
No link between Hydropower projects and Joshimath subsidence: R K Singh
Campaign against electric, barbed wires in two tiger reserves in UP
Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Delhi court grants bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj
Hunt on to trace man who posed as UAE official, fled hotel without paying
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Media report on 'side-effects of Covid vaccines' ill-informed: Health Min
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

RSS chief to address meeting in Kolkata to observe Bose's birth anniversary

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address a public programme at Shahid Minar ground in Kolkata to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary celebrations on January 23

Topics
Mohan Bhagwat | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | Kolkata

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during a book launch function, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address a public programme at Shahid Minar ground in Kolkata to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary celebrations on January 23.

According to a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) official, Bhagwat will visit Kolkata and will be on a five-day visit to the state from January 19.

"During these five days, he will hold organisational meetings and meet eminent personalities. On January 23, he will address swayamsevaks at a public programme in the Shahid Minar ground," RSS eastern zonal president Ajoy Nandi said.

Bhagwat's visit ahead of panchayat polls in West Bengal is significant as the BJP has pulled out all the stops to make its presence felt in the state. The RSS is considered the ideological mentor of the saffron party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mohan Bhagwat

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 17:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU