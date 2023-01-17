RSS chief to address meeting in Kolkata to observe Bose's birth anniversary

-
-
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address a public programme at Shahid Minar ground in Kolkata to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary celebrations on January 23.
According to a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) official, Bhagwat will visit Kolkata and will be on a five-day visit to the state from January 19.
"During these five days, he will hold organisational meetings and meet eminent personalities. On January 23, he will address swayamsevaks at a public programme in the Shahid Minar ground," RSS eastern zonal president Ajoy Nandi said.
Bhagwat's visit ahead of panchayat polls in West Bengal is significant as the BJP has pulled out all the stops to make its presence felt in the state. The RSS is considered the ideological mentor of the saffron party.
First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 17:16 IST
