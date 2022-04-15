RSS doesn't discriminate, Gadkari once told Ratan Tata at inauguration

-
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday shared an anecdote and said he had once told industrialist Ratan Tata that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) did not discriminate on the basis of religion.
Gadkari, who inaugurated a hospital in Pune, said when he was a minister in the Maharashtra government, one of the RSS functionaries had requested him to help in getting Ratan Tata for the inauguration of a hospital.
"During the inauguration, Ratan Tata asked me if this hospital is only for the Hindu community, to which I asked him why he feels that? He (Ratan Tata) replied as it is an RSS hospital. I told him that it is for every community and there is nothing like this in RSS," he added.
The Union Minister said more needs to be done to improve health and education infrastructure in the country.
"In the education and health sector, the facilities are not available as required in the country. If the urban area has the facilities, the situation in the rural areas is not good, especially the situation of education. But the facilities are improving," he said.
Gadkari also said that he "does only 10 per cent politics and 90 per cent social work".
