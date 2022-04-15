RSS doesn't discriminate, Gadkari once told Ratan Tata at inauguration

Union Minister on Thursday shared an anecdote and said he had once told industrialist that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) did not discriminate on the basis of religion.

Gadkari, who inaugurated a hospital in Pune, said when he was a minister in the Maharashtra government, one of the functionaries had requested him to help in getting for the inauguration of a hospital.

"During the inauguration, asked me if this hospital is only for the Hindu community, to which I asked him why he feels that? He (Ratan Tata) replied as it is an hospital. I told him that it is for every community and there is nothing like this in RSS," he added.

The Union Minister said more needs to be done to improve health and education infrastructure in the country.

"In the education and health sector, the facilities are not available as required in the country. If the urban area has the facilities, the situation in the rural areas is not good, especially the situation of education. But the facilities are improving," he said.

Gadkari also said that he "does only 10 per cent politics and 90 per cent social work".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)