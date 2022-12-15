RSS-linked BKS to take out Kisan Garjana protest march in Delhi next week

-
-
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), a farmers' organisation, on Thursday said it would take out national level 'Kisan Garjana' protest march in Delhi on December 19 to seek various relief measures for the cultivators to improve their condition.
BKS's executive committee member Nana Aakhre said in a release that farmers, who provide food grains, vegetables, fruits, milk, etc, are "very disappointed" today due to lack of returns to their farm produce, and are committing suicide due to it.
"In order to address the woes of the farmers, the BKS demands profitable prices on all the farm produce. Also, Goods and Services Tax (GST) should not be levied on the farm produce and the financial relief provided under the Kisan Samman Nidhi should be increased," it said.
Aakhre said that lakhs of farm workers from across the country will participate in the 'Kisan Garajna' rally in the national capital on Monday.
The BSK also said the government should not give approval to the GM (genetically modified) mustard seed.
The export and import policy of the country should be in the interest of the people, it added.
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 10:25 IST
