JUST IN
Union home secretary to review crowding at airports, focus on Delhi, Mumbai
EAM Jaishankar discusses India's G20 leadership with UN chief Guterres
UP govt installs 5,000 CCTVs across cities for active surveillance
Allahabad HC asks govt to put criminals' records on dedicated portal
Top Headlines: Fed lifts rates, quick commerce in funding winter, and more
Covid global health emergency hopefully ends next year, says WHO chief
Madhya Pradesh will progress rapidly with arrival of 5G services: CM
Performing the business of art: Open mic organisers look to turn profitable
US Congressman Krishnamoorthi criticises China for aggression against India
Centre to include private sector in boosting nuclear power capacity: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
UP govt to give jobs to poor couples wedded under CM's mass marriage scheme
Delhi records 6.4 degree Celsius temperature, air quality 'moderate'
Business Standard

RSS-linked BKS to take out Kisan Garjana protest march in Delhi next week

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) says it will take out a Kisan Garjana march in Delhi on Dec 19 to seek relief measures for farmers

Topics
Farmers March | RSS

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Jammu: Farmers carry wheat crop after harvesting at a field near the India-Pakistan border at Kanachak village, on the outskirts of Jammu, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), a farmers' organisation, on Thursday said it would take out national level 'Kisan Garjana' protest march in Delhi on December 19 to seek various relief measures for the cultivators to improve their condition.

BKS's executive committee member Nana Aakhre said in a release that farmers, who provide food grains, vegetables, fruits, milk, etc, are "very disappointed" today due to lack of returns to their farm produce, and are committing suicide due to it.

"In order to address the woes of the farmers, the BKS demands profitable prices on all the farm produce. Also, Goods and Services Tax (GST) should not be levied on the farm produce and the financial relief provided under the Kisan Samman Nidhi should be increased," it said.

Aakhre said that lakhs of farm workers from across the country will participate in the 'Kisan Garajna' rally in the national capital on Monday.

The BSK also said the government should not give approval to the GM (genetically modified) mustard seed.

The export and import policy of the country should be in the interest of the people, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Farmers March

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 10:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU